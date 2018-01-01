Madison Police will add extra officers to patrol city roads

Madison Police will be adding extra officers to patrol city roads.

According to Madison Police, they will pay for the overtime by using grant money from the North Alabama Highway Safety Office.

A resident of Madison, Leonadas Guiste said, "I think a lot of it is the people that fall into the routine of driving on this road. They feel like they know it so well they become complacent."

"When you see someone blow through a red light, do you ever just wish a police man was there to catch them? That's where we want to be. We want to be in those areas when someone runs a red light. We want that patrol car to get out and pull that person over," said Lieutenant Clint Harrell with the Madison Police.

Lieutenant Harrell told WAAY 31, the point of extra patrol isn't to write more tickets but to change dangerous driving habits.

"It's all about saving lives saving lives, reducing injuries, reducing injuries, reducing even property damage. We want the quality of life to be better for everyone," said Lieutenant Harrell