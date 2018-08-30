Clear

Madison Police see results with drug drop off box

The department has collected around 50 pounds of medications each week.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 6:26 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

We're learning more about the new drug drop off box at the Madison Police Department. The city received the box June 1st as a donation from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Madison Police Chief David Jernigan told WAAY 31 the box has seen lots of traffic with the department collecting around 50 pounds of medications each week.

Jernigan said people are encouraged to drop off any non-liquid medications so they don't get into the water supply or into the hands of children or drug abusers.

"If you can't get them through prescription for legitimate reasons then it's done by either fraud or by theft," said Jernigan. 

After the box is emptied the medications are weighed and then taken to be incinerated. Last spring the department collected 800 pounds of medication at its drive up drop off. They will have another one in October.

