Madison Police arrest suspect in Walmart bomb threat

Madison Police Department made an arrest in connection to a bomb threat made at Madison Walmart.

According to Madison Police Detectives, they began an investigation which led to the arrest of a juvenile suspect.

Authorities told WAAY 31, the suspect was charged with Making Terrorist Threats, which is a class C Felony.

Since the suspect is a juvenile no other information will be released, authorities added.

According to authorities a man called the store about a bomb threat inside just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday Mar. 15.

During this time Madison Police also advised people to do the same for nearly three hours, after the call was made.

Police told WAAY 31 they worked with the Huntsville Bomb Squad to check a suspicious item found inside the store.

No bomb was found and the store was reopened around noon Thursday, police added.