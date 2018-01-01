Madison Police Department hiring police officers

The Madison Police Department is seeking applicants for the position of police officer.

Applicants must possess a current certification as a peace officer with the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC).

The Madison Police Department provides all duty and training uniforms, as well as department required equipment.

Officers receive regular in-service training and on-going training throughout the year, in addition to specialized training for those who qualify.

The City of Madison provides full time employees with Blue Cross-Blue Shield health insurance, State of Alabama Retirement, and options for deferred compensation.

Anyone intrested can apply on the city's website.

For additional information contact Cpl. Chris Townsend at 256-774-4406