Man arrested after reports of vehicle break-ins

Madison County Jail

Erivn Jaquinn Brown, 31, of Huntsville was arrested on four counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering to an Automobile, three counts of Theft of Property in the third degree, and one count of Theft of Property in the fourth degree.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 8:52 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2018 8:52 PM
Posted By: Channing Hampton

A man was arrested after police received reports of vehicles being broke into in parking lots in the Madison area.

According to Madison Police, they began investigating reports of vehicles being broken into at local parking lots between Feb. 22 and Mar. 2.

Brown is being held in the Madison County jail with a bond of $17,800. 

