John Deere's tractor business turns 100 this year, and so does Madison resident Jack Clift.

Representatives from TriGreen and John Deere visited Madison to celebrate Clift.

He is one of the oldest John Deere tractor owners who's still driving in the country.

Clift made his most recent tractor purchase from the company last fall.

Clift told WAAY 31 that he still drives his tractor because he likes to work, be outdoors, and stay active.