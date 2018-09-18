Clear
Madison County teacher awarded Congressional Medal of Honor

A Madison County teacher is being recognized for his outstanding character and dedication to students.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 5:07 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Mark Lambert received a Congressional Medal of Honor, a nationwide award given to four educators a year. 

Lambert has taught at Monrovia Middle School for six years. He incorporates singing and dancing into his world history classes.

"I love working with young people, and I love history and there's some important things students need to know that I felt that I could share that with them," Lambert said.

According to Monrovia Middle School's principal, Anthony Thompson, Lambert is enthusiastic about what he teaches.

"He is very patriotic. Very passionate man about social studies," Thompson said.

Lambert participated in the character development program through the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, which teaches attendees the six core values of honor: courage and sacrifice, commitment and integrity, and citizenship and patriotism. The recipients of the program have to show how they use those values at their schools.

"I was unhappy with the way we celebrate Veteran's Day. So I, working with many many other teachers at the school, we put together a great Veteran's Day celebration and part of that was the character development program," Lambert said.

Each recipient of the award will receive $5,000 from the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation. Lambert will be travelling to Los Angeles next month to accept his award.

