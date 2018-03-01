Residents feel unsafe on Madison Co. roads

Many people in the Madison County area are concerned about flooding.

Resident of Toney, Bart Meritt said, "there is not a lot of irrigation in the ditches out here. I've been out here five years and it always floods in this area."

Another resident, Kristen Kennedy said, "what if they misjudge the road and they go off the ditch."

Kennedy told WAAY 31, she's surprised Pulaski Pike is still open because it didn't seem safe.

The Huntsville and Madison County Emergency Management told WAAY 31, anyone experiencing overflowing drains should contact public works or their county commissioner's office.

WAAY 31 talked to Madison County Commission Chairman, Phil Vandiver who's in charge of monitoring road conditions.

Vandiver's office said, they were checking roads throughout the district and put up warning signs on the sides of the road to get drivers to slow down.

EMA official said, they are unaware of any closed roads in Madison County but wanted people to remember just because a road isn't closed doesn't mean it's safe to drive on.