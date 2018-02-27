A Madison County man is in jail on a manslaughter charge, for a DUI crash that killed his son in June 2016.

Officials told WAAY 31, this was a grand jury indictment of a wreck from June 2016 that State Troopers handled.

Phillip Wayne Hall, 57, was under the influence of alcohol when his 2004 Dodge Truck left Cherry Tree Rd. around 2:40 a.m. on Jun. 11, 2016.

Phillip Wayne Hall Jr., 35, died in the crash.

Officials told WAAY 31, the father was driving 70 in a 45 mph zone as the truck entered a curve between poplar Ridge Rd. and Buddy Dr. The truck left the side of the road where the father pulled the steering wheel, sending the truck off the road. The truck hit a utility pole and several trees before it overturned.

The report said, the father was trapped inside the car by his seat belt. The son was ejected and found next to the car. Both were taken to Huntsville Hospital where the son later died.

Assistant District Attorney, Shauna Barnett told WAAY 31, the case was presented to a grand jury after prosecutors received results from a blood test. The tests did find alcohol in his system.

This indictment means prosecutors have enough evidence to take the case to trial.

A court date has not been set.