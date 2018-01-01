Neighbor reacts to Madison County man charged with rape, incest

A Madison County man was arrested Sunday night for the rape of a family member, authorities said.

John Curtis Mullins, 53, is in the Madison County Jail on charges of first-degree rape, incest, two counts of first degree sexual abuse and transmitting obscene material to a child.

Wanda Odom, Mullin's neighbor, told WAAY 31 she's disgusted about the accusstions against him.

"He ought to be treated like he treated that child and see what it feels like to be treated like that. It disgusts me, she said.

The victim is a family member who is underage, according to a Madison County Sheriff's Office spokesman. The spokesman said Madison County School officials contacted them last week after learning Mullins sent obscene pictures to the victim.

Odom told WAAY 31 she doesn't need specific details to vent her frustration.

"He wouldn't be alive today if I had anything to do with it. There is no child in this world that deserves to be treated like that," she said.

During the investigation, authorities said they learned more about the abuses after interviewing the victim and brought more charges.

Mullins is being held on bonds totaling $137,000.

WAAY 31 learned this isn't the first time Mullins has been arrested. Mullins faces 5 drug charges in less than two years.

One of the Madison County Assistant District Attorneys's told us because of the way the law is written Mullins drug charges and his current charges allow him to remain eligible for bond.