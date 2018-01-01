PHOTOS: Madison County deputies seize large amount of meth, firearms in traffic stop

Madison County deputies say a man is behind bars facing a methamphetamine trafficking charge stemming from a Sunday traffic stop.

Investigators say a deputy pulled over a pick-up truck because of traffic violations. The driver, Rex Segars, pulled over in his driveway on McCormick Drive. The deputy spotted multiple weapons inside the vehicle which led to a search. Investigators say they recovered a total of three shotguns, six rifles, four handguns, digital scales, thirteen ounces of methamphetamine and more than $4,500 in cash. One of the handguns recovered was reported stolen.

Segars, 59, was placed in the Madison County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Authorities say his bond was revoked in two previous charges.

The suspect is also expected to face additional charges including receiving stolen property.