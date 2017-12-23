Two suspects arrested in deadly shooting near Hazel Green

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection with the murder of a Hazel Green man late Thursday night.

Aron Shine Gordon, 22, is charged with capital murder and burglary. Rebekah Jo Barefield, 33, is also charged with murder.

Sheriff's investigators tell WAAY 31 they were called to the area West Limestone Road in reference to shots fired in the area. Once they arrived they were directed to 120 Brier Fork Road where the located Gary Wayne Kay, 59, deceased. Deputies responded and through their investigation they were led to an apartment at Rime Village Apartments, the sheriff's office said. The Madison County SWAT Team responded to that location and both subjects were taken into custody without incident.

Barefield is being held on $75,000 bond. Gordon is being held with no bond.

Investigators are still gathering information and WAAY 31 will update this story as more details are released.