Madison County authorities looking for package thief

Madison County authorities are looking for a man who they believe has stolen packages from porches on the west side of the county.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect Monday morning, along with a vehicle he was believed to be using.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Investigator Finley at the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 256-533-8847.

The sheriff's office also released some tips to help keep packages from falling into the hands of thieves:

1. Track it and know when it will be delivered and be home at that time.

2. Leave a note for the delivery driver with instructions.

3. Require a signature for delivery.

4. Have the post office or delivery service hold it.

5. Don’t make it a surprise. If delivering gifts to family or friends, make them aware.

6. Add a Wi-Fi smart camera and know the minute it arrives.

7. Have packages delivered to your workplace.

8. Require vacation hold on packages and mail when away.

9. Insure packages.

10. Ask a neighbor to accept it.