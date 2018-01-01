Madison County authorities looking for package thief

Madison County authorities are looking for a man who they believe has stolen packages from porches on the west side of the county.
Police released surveillance images of the suspect Monday morning, along with a vehicle he was believed to be using.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Investigator Finley at the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 256-533-8847.
The sheriff's office also released some tips to help keep packages from falling into the hands of thieves:
1. Track it and know when it will be delivered and be home at that time.
2. Leave a note for the delivery driver with instructions.
3. Require a signature for delivery.
4. Have the post office or delivery service hold it.
5. Don’t make it a surprise. If delivering gifts to family or friends, make them aware.
6. Add a Wi-Fi smart camera and know the minute it arrives.
7. Have packages delivered to your workplace.
8. Require vacation hold on packages and mail when away.
9. Insure packages.
10. Ask a neighbor to accept it.