Madison County authorities charge man with child sex abuse

Jerry Emery was arrested in the early morning hours Tuesday.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2018 11:40 AM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2018 11:40 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Madison County authorities have charged a man with sexually abusing a child.

Jerry Wayne Emery, 35, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

A Madison County Sheriff's office spokesman said Emery is accused of abusing the victim over the course of a year. The child recently told her mother, who contacted authorities, he said.

Emery was jailed on bonds totaling $60,000.

