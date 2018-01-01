Madison County authorities bust suspected credit card thief

Madison County authorities have arrested a man for stealing credit card numbers of at least nine people.

Scroll for more content...

Nicholas Ratliff, 28, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with theft by deception, seven counts of criminal tampering and nine counts of identity theft.

A Madison County Sheriff's Office spokesman said between Dec. 24 and Feb. 6, Ratliff stole credit or debit card numbers and used them to buy items. Ratliff took more than $6,000 in all from victims, authorities said.

There are nine victims investigators know of, the spokesman said. Huntsville, Madison and other area police departments also have theft victims that may be Ratliff's, he said.

Ratliff was jailed on bonds totaling $310,000.