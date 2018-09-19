Clear
Madison County Sheriff's Office hiring new deputies

The new deputies will be hired in March of 2019.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office will hire more deputies after receiving about $33 million from the County Commission in the Fiscal Budget. That's more than half of the county's $58 million general fund.

The sheriff's office will be able to hire 10 new deputies in March of next year. It was one of Sheriff Blake Dorning's requests, and the Madison County Commission was able to work into the fiscal budget. The sheriff's office told us those deputies will cost about $300,000.

Although Dorning didn't get the additional $3.8 million he requested, he was pleased with the Commission's decision.

"After doing this for 16 years, I'm excited they were able to help in certain areas," he said.

The sheriff's office will also be able to raise the pay of dispatchers to be equal to dispatchers that work for other agencies in the area, according to the Commission. A detailed budget should be given to the sheriff's office next week. Dorning told us then he will have a better idea of where the money is going.

All Madison County employees also received a 2.5% cost of living raise in the fiscal budget.

