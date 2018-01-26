Madison County Sheriff's Office conducts early morning drug operation

About half a dozen people are being interviewed after a drug raid was conducted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office. They were responding to tips of drug activity in the home.

Scroll for more content...



Deputies along with the county SWAT team made entry into the home in the 1800 block of Lydia Drive around 4:00 a.m.

Around 5:40 a.m., a man was brought out of the home in handcuffs and transported from the scene by a Huntsville Police unit. He reportedly had outstanding warrants.

Huntsville Police also lent a K-9 unit and other officers to help support the operation.