Madison County Schools discuss high tech solution for protecting campuses

Madison County School District is looking into a high-tech solution to keeping students safe.

Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey says when it comes to school safety everything is on the table from adding school resource officers to the latest technology. Including possibly piloting a high tech radar and video monitoring system, created by Huntsville tech company Dynetics, in one of its schools.

Mike Stokes, the president of Dynetics’ Observation Without Limits, LLC (OWL), believes securing school parameters 24-7 is one way to help keep weapons out, bombs from being planted on school grounds or something as simple as catching would be vandals. The system uses radar to detect movement and gives officials 360 degree view of the parameter of a school. Covering distances as far as 6 miles away from campus.

“School safety is a complex issue as this debate moves forward and you see counter measures put in place, the threats are going to become more more sophisticated,” Stokes said.

“The cool thing is that there’s all these local people have reached out in ways that they think they can help from the fence contractors to the FBI, ATF homeland security. You know those folks that live in our community their kids go to our schools and they want to help,” said Dr. Matt Massey, Madison County School Superintendent.

The district is also considering the option of bringing in a professional consultant to assess safety in its 27 schools. The consultant would be in addition to the district’s already established school safety committee, made up of local officials.

The board did not mention when the new safety measures will be up for a vote.