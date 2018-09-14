Madison County Schools administrators get advanced first aid training

Madison County Schools are now giving administrators an opportunity to learn emergency medical treatment so they can be prepared in case of an emergency.

WAAY 31 stopped by the training to find out exactly what administrators will be learning.

Madison County Schools partnered with Calhoun Community College to make the training possible. Principal Tammie Burger said this will ensure she will be able to address crisis issues at her school.

"To be an additional person on my campus to help my nurse if we have a medical emergency. That I'll at least have some knowledge of what it is that she's doing and can help and assist," said Burger.

The administrators will meet for four Friday's to complete the advanced first aid training that includes learning CPR and checking vital signs. The training will include both book learning and hands on activities.

"How to identify that there may be an emergency and how to manage some basic problems in someone's airways," said Kenneth Kirkland the EMS Program Director at Calhoun Community College.

A grandmother who has three grandkids in the Madison County School system thinks this training is a great idea.

"I would be very grateful if someone from the school district was able to step into a crisis situation and be able to help out until the professionals came," said Laura Cain.

Of the 30 administrators going through the course 10 of them will move on to complete their emergency medical training and get that certification. The program will cost the district around $4,000 for the 30 staff members.