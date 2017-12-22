Madison County running back Signs with LSU

The first ever early signing period continued today with one of Madison County's own put his name on the dotted line.

Madison County High School star running back Tae Provens making it official with LSU Thursday.

The Tigers are known for producing NFL talent with players like Leonard Fournette and Tyrann Matieu going on to to having huge careers in the NFL.

Provens rushed for 1,264 yards and 17 touchdowns his junior year and 600 yards as a senior after battling back from an injury.

The in-demand running back earned offers from Auburn, USC, Tennessee and UCLA among others. Provens chose LSU under the reigns of what will then be second year Head Coach Ed Orgeron -- a big reason why tay is making the move to Baton Rouge saying on Thursday at his signing:

"I mean if you just look at the past, their history, all their running backs are doing great things in the NFL right now. They've got a good coaching staff, and Ed Orgeron is really starting to turn the program around. It means a lot. This is something you dream about when you're a kid just wishing you could be on tv, wishing when you get older you can wear number 7 like Tyrann Matheiu. So it's big, it's a big deal."