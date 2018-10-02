Madison City Police raise awareness for domestic violence

September is domestic violence awareness month, and many people are using the color purple to shine light on this problem.

The Madison City Police Department tweeted out a picture of them wearing purple in support of domestic violence awareness month, and a spokesperson with the department told me that they want everyone to know they are here for them when needed.

Captain John Stringer with Madison Police said during the 2017 fiscal year, the department responded to over 600 domestic violence calls. Not all of the calls resulted in a report being filed. Stringer said the department received 34 reports last month, and they're now raising awareness to encourage others to make the call and file a report.

"There was a stigma attached that this is something that occurs inside the home, that it's no one else's business, that it's a family matter. And very often times people won't report it for that very reason. Sometimes there's an element of embarrassment to it that this is going on behind closed doors."

Decatur Police had 83 domestic violence reports in September. Huntsville Police responded to around 740 domestic violence calls, but the number of actual reports made wasn't available. Stringer also said it's important to make a call, even if you don't think the threat is severe and that it's important to have that call history in case the courts have to get involved.