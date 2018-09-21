District Attorney files order to not proceed in Huntsville murder case

The Madison County District Attorney filed an order yesterday of Nolle Prosse in the murder charges against Billy Cardwell. This means that the state will not proceed further and asks that all costs and fees, including a bail bond, be waived.
Cardwell was arrested in December 2016 for the October shooting that led to the death of Phillip Montague. His trial was scheduled for Monday, September 24, 2018.
