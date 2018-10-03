The Madison County Commission approved spending about $700,000 for an engineering firm to design new bridges off of old Highway 431.
The four bridges are located between Cove Park and Cherry Tree Roads. The bridges were built in the 1920's, and the amount of people that drive over them everyday has more than tripled since they were built.
The firm hired for the project is supposed to come up with a design for the new bridges.
Commissioner Craig Hill said he envisions new 2-lane bridges to also have walking and biking lanes for his district. Hill anticipates construction to get underway sometime in 2019.
Related Content
- Madison Co. Commission to pay firm $700,000 to design new bridges
- Madison County Commission takes next step in courthouse renovation plans
- Replacement named for Bob Harrison's Madison County Commission seat
- Madison County Commission and school board terminate agreement
- Madison Co. Commission moves forward on plans for service center
- Madison Co. bridge needs major repairs
- Four bridges to be expanded in Madison County
- Former Franklin County employee arrested for taking over $700,000 from the county
- Madison County Commission approves $3 million payment for Toyota-Mazda deal
- Huntsville Planning Commission approves controversial zoning change
Scroll for more content...