Madison Co. Commission to pay firm $700,000 to design new bridges

The Madison County Commission approved spending about $700,000 for an engineering firm to design new bridges off of old Highway 431.

The four bridges are located between Cove Park and Cherry Tree Roads. The bridges were built in the 1920's, and the amount of people that drive over them everyday has more than tripled since they were built.

The firm hired for the project is supposed to come up with a design for the new bridges.

Commissioner Craig Hill said he envisions new 2-lane bridges to also have walking and biking lanes for his district. Hill anticipates construction to get underway sometime in 2019.