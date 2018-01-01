Madison County Commission approves $3 million payment for Toyota-Mazda deal

Madison County commissioners approved giving $3 million to the city of Huntsville for public improvements related to the location of a joint Toyota-Mazda assembly plant in the city.

The money would be paid in $600,000 installments over a five-year period. The first installment will be due in 60 days.

County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said the money will help pay for public improvements.

Toyota and Mazda plan to invest $1.6 billion in a new auto assembly plant that will employ 4,000 workers. Production of Toyota Corollas and a new crossover vehicle from Mazda is expected to begin in 2021.

Last month, Limestone County commissioners approved a tax increment financing district for the project that would pay for infrastructure improvements. The site where the plant will be built lies in the Limestone County portion of Huntsville.