Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison County Commission approves $3 million payment for Toyota-Mazda deal

The money will be used for public improvements related to the Toyota-Mazda plant coming to Huntsville.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2018 11:21 AM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2018 11:21 AM

Madison County commissioners approved giving $3 million to the city of Huntsville for public improvements related to the location of a joint Toyota-Mazda assembly plant in the city.

Scroll for more content...

The money would be paid in $600,000 installments over a five-year period. The first installment will be due in 60 days.

RELATED: 10,000 additional jobs expected because of Toyota-Mazda decision

County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said the money will help pay for public improvements.

Toyota and Mazda plan to invest $1.6 billion in a new auto assembly plant that will employ 4,000 workers. Production of Toyota Corollas and a new crossover vehicle from Mazda is expected to begin in 2021.

Last month, Limestone County commissioners approved a tax increment financing district for the project that would pay for infrastructure improvements. The site where the plant will be built lies in the Limestone County portion of Huntsville.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events