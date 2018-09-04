Madison Co. road will soon extend to Highway 72 East

A dangerous Madison County Intersection could soon become safer. Workers are extending one road in order to change the traffic pattern on another nearby. Jordan Road will soon intersect with Highway 72 East. The road currently ends at Ryland Pike. With the expansion, changes will happen at the Ryland Pike intersection that currently meets the highway. The new road could open in the coming months, as long as the Alabama Department of Transportation permits the County to extend all the way to the state road.

Randy Cowart who lives and works in the area is excited to hear all left turns at the Ryland Pike and Highway 72 East intersection will soon be eliminated.

"Now it's hustle and bustle. Everybody's in a hurry to go no where," he said.

Commissioner Craig hill, the commissioner for the area, told WAAY 31 construction is underway to extend Jordan Road and create clearer sightlines for drivers.

"It's definitely going to be more flat where it's coming out. It's not going to be a blind turn over that hill," Cowart added.

He told us he's been in the area for almost 15 years and knows how to approach the Ryland Pike and Highway 72 East intersection.

"People that live out here they know those things to watch for especially when they're trying to pull out. They try not to make costly mistakes. They don't try to gamble," Cowart said.

That's not the case for everyone, and with the holidays approaching he hopes to see the work finished soon.

"People who are not familiar with this area are not so much sure on exactly how the flow of the traffic goes. It can be caught in a predicament," he said.

Commissioner Hill told us the project could be done as soon as December for the holiday season which will bring travelers to the area.