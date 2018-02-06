Madison Co. residents provide unfiltered opinions to lawmakers at forum

Madison County residents took to the podium to tell their state legislators exactly what issues they want addressed in Montgomery.

The annual public forum for Madison County lawmakers took place Monday in Huntsville. In front of a packed crowd, more than 30 people seized the opportunity to speak to 12 state lawmakers at the legislative forum.

Emotions ran high as some people spoke passionately for their different causes. Topics ranged from medical marijuana, mental Illness veterans affair and the spike in crime to midwifery and even female genital mutilation.

Each of the senators and representatives from Madison County attended, but didn't respond to the majority of the statements as people shared their unfiltered opinions for a maximum of three minutes.

Some showed support for the current Uber & Lyft bill, as it could potentially provide job opportunities for those in deaf and hard of hearing community.

Other topics that earned a crowd reaction good and bad were public school funding, lifting the tax on groceries, adding a gas tax, increasing property taxes and supporting an expungement bill for “C” class offenses.