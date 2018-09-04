Madison Co. community center to be torn down

A Madison County Community Center will soon be demolished because engineers have determined it's not safe for the community to use. Berkley Community Center is located off Old Highway 431 and is next door to the Berkley Senior Center.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said needs to happen to keep the people in his district safe.

"The overall safety of the facility is not good and we know it's lived its life and it's time for us to work with the community and improve what they have," he said.

Justine Hawkins was sad to learn her childhood hangout would soon be torn down, and she hopes whatever is built in it's place puts an emphasis on helping kids.

"It used to be full of kids. It used to be the Boys and Girls Club. We used to go down there and learn. If we are going to redo it, then I want it be like it used to be. A place for kids to get away from the house," she said.

Hill said the senior center next door recently renovated, and that center isn't going anywhere..

Hawkins wants her son to have a community center to go to use like she did growing up.

"I want my son to meet new people. New kids around the area. Not just at school but I built a lot of friendships when I was going down there," she said.

Although she's sad to see it go, she's excited to see what's to come.

"It's bittersweet. You don't want to tear it down because it's been there for so long, but if it's going to be something better than I'm happy for it," she said.

In the coming months, Hill said he will work with the people that live near this community center to decide what's built in it's place.