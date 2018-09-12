Clear
Madison Co. business open to Hurricane evacuees

The dragway has opened it's doors to anyone who needs a place to stay during the Hurricane.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 5:25 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 5:25 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

As Hurricane Florence nears the Carolina Coast, one Madison County business is offering relief to the millions of people who live in it’s path. The Huntsville Dragway is opening it's gates to anyone evacuating.

It's located on Quarter Mountain road near Highway 53 in harvest.

Angelia Jones told WAAY 31 she was in North Carolina this past weekend, and she came back to Alabama hearing about the hurricane aiming for the east coast.

"Our hearts are open. Our businesses are open. It means a lot that people don't have to spend money," she said.

Jones and her husband decided to open up the Huntsville Dragway to storm evacuees. Anyone in a motor home, with a camper, or who just wants to set up a tent on the land is welcome to come stay. Jones told us there’s power, bathrooms, showers, and concession stands on the property.

"To open up our hearts, open up or homes, open up our businesses this is what we are all about," she said.

The dragway told us it's working with emergency officials across the Tennessee Valley to make sure it's safe and secure if people do show up.

