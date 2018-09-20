Madison Co. bridge needs major repairs

Madison County District One Commissioner Roger Jones told WAAY 31 about the Carriger Road bridge which is in need of major work. It's located on US Highway 231 in Hazel Green.

"It's not a matter of if it's going to fail but when, and it's not going to be very long," he said.

The bridge has a 15-ton weight limit, and about 16% of the bridges in Alabama currently have weight restrictions. Jones told us it's important people recognize them.

"It wouldn't be a good idea to cross it with a heavy truck," he said.

Jones told us the nearly 60-year-old bridge is failing, and back in 2015 a large hole caused the bridge to be shut down.

"A hole came in the deck the size you could drop a basketball through," he added.

Jones told us the cost to repair or build a new bridge range between $1.5 million and 3 million dollars. Depending on which option the county is forced to go with, the bridge will have to be closed for one to two years.

At the Madison County Commission meeting, approval to fix a different bridge in his district on Buddy Williamson Road. Those repairs will cost about $180,000.