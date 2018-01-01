Madison Co. Sheriff's office receives lifesaving technology

The Madison County Sheriff's Office received more than 3,000 dollars worth of technology on Friday.

11 transmitters were donated that help track people who have diseases such as Alzheimer's and are at risk for wandering.

The Madison County Sheriffs office told WAAY 31 the transmitters were donated for project lifesaver.

After Friday's donation, the Sheriff’s office now has 70 tracker bracelets.

All which were donated by the Pilot Club of Huntsville.

"Since it's inception in 1999 there has never been a single failure to find a person located through the transmitter device. Not one. It's 100 percent successful," said Linda Baucom with the Pilot Club of Huntsville.

The bracelets come at no cost and and have a radio frequency to help first responders locate someone who is lost.

Baucom told us they can reduce the time to find someone down to minutes.

If you’re interested in getting a device for someone you know that lives in Madison county. You can contact the sheriffs office for more information about Project Lifesaver.