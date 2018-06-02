Madison Co. Sheriff's office starts summer distracted driving program

The Madison County Sheriff's office kicked off it's distracted driving summer program on Friday.

Teens across the county have the chance to take part in the program hosted by the county's school resource officers.

Camryn Bassler is going to be a 10th grader at Hazel Green High School next year, and in July she'll trade her driver's permit in for her license.

"I didn't think texting really had that much to do with how bad you can be of a driver," she said.

She took the distracted driving program on Friday that included a presentation about driving laws and simulated the difference for each teen of how their attention on the road changes with and without distractions.

"It scared me a lot it made me realize how big of an impact it has when you are texting and when you see other people you really need to watch out because they have no control," Bassler said.

"They go through a driven course twice. They go through the first time not distracted and then distracted and they get scored on that," said school resource officer Ryan Koch.

"My first score was a 96 without being distracted and when i was distracted it went to a 36," Bassler told WAAY 31.

Koch told us he hopes students like Bassler don't drive distracted after taking the course.

"Hopefully it save some lives, and maybe deters them from getting on their cellphone, eating, or trying to put on make up." he said.

He's been a part of the program for years and hopes it helps to keep students safe.

"We day in and day out we go to school to protect the kids. We want to further that through the summer and go in and protect them as they start to drive and get out their on their own," he said.

The Madison County Sheriff's office will be going to different schools in the county putting on this course throughout the rest of the summer.

If you're interested in signing up your teen for the class, then you can click here and learn more.