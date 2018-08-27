Madison Co. sheriff's office explains why parents are charged with murder

WAAY 31 is working to learn more about what led up to a 13-month-old baby being shot and killed. Aleisha Parker and Bradley Parker are in the Madison County Jail charged with the murder of their son.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office isn't saying what happened inside the Parker's Madison county home prior to their child being shot and killed. However, investigators did say they’re charged because of reckless behavior.

"It certainly suggests that there is not evidence that there is one party or either party intended to kill the child," said Attorney Bruce Garner.

Madison County Attorney Bruce Garner told me just because the Parker's are accused of killing their 13-month old baby doesn't mean they had intent to do so. One neighbor we talked to Monday was still in shock what happened down the street.

"When you have a child it's supposed to be the one thing you put forward above everything else in life. Not the one thing you put in harms way," said neighbor Gareth Scott.

Garner said he believes the parents were charged because they didn't do that.

"What it suggests is they were both engaged in doing something that was reckless and when I say that I mean completely out of the norm of standard behavior people would exercise," he said.

Scott told me he didn't know the Parkers well and only had a few encounters with them. He remembers the fourth of July when Scott's family was shooting off fireworks, and Bradley Parker got upset over it.

"He was standing on his driveway there and kept shouting about if we kept shooting things his way he was going to start shooting back at us," he said.

The Sheriff's Office told us it won't be releasing any more details about the case until the Parker's preliminary hearing. A date and time for that hearing hasn't been set yet.