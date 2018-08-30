Madison Co. Sheriff's Office receives new K-9

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has a new dog to help solve internet and financial crime. The sheriff's office is hoping he can help get bad guys off the street in Madison County. The department's newest K-9 is the first of his kind in the state.

Deputy Banner arrived in Madison County after spending several months training in Indiana to sniff out devices as small as an SD card. The sheriff's office told us it'll take him along when serving search warrants to make sure no evidence is left behind.

An $11,000 grant helped bring Banner to Madison County.

The dog will help his handler who's a internet crime investigators catch criminals in the act.

"After the investigators and deputies go in they can bring in the K-9 behind them to make sure they haven't missed any media," said Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's office.

Deputy Banner will be searching for media devices such as flash drives, SD cards, hard drives. Dogs with his same training have been crucial in solving cases in other states.

"Jared Fogle, the former spokesman for Subway, several years back he was involved in production and the downloading of child pornography and the evidence was actually detected by one of these dogs," Shaw added.

He said the dog's only been in Madison County for a wee, but at his training he was able to go out with law enforcement and recover media devices.

"He had an exercise with an agency in Indiana and he did find electronic media for that search warrant," Shaw added.

The sheriff's office told us when Banner's not busy helping catch criminals they will use him as a therapy dog for victims and for deputies in the department.

The sheriff's office told us they will be lending out banner's expertise to other agencies as needed. He will be at work everyday with his handler.