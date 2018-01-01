Reward offered in missing Madison Co. woman's case

The Madison County Sheriff's office and the Governor's office are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the discovery of a missing Madison County woman.

Jennifer Powers was reported missing by her husband more than nine years ago.

WAAY 31 talked with Jennifer Powers' family who are still looking for answers and hope someone comes forward with information on what happened.

"I didn't get to say goodbye. I didn't get to say, 'hey I love you.' I didn't get to say anything. It was just she was there one day and the next she wasn't, her daughter Katelyn Powers told WAAY 31.

Her daughter told us she remember's coming home from spending the night at her grandparents house and her mom being gone, although all of her personal belongings remained inside the family's home.

"Someone did something. She didn't get up and leave," she added.

Last July, investigators went to the home Powers' shared with her husband at the time she disappeared. They searched the area for her remains.

The Madison County Sheriff's office told us investigators found "items" during the dig at the home off Granto Drive in Harvest.

Tuesday they told us those "items" are still being examined.

Powers' mom told me she's ready for her daughter's remains to be brought home and hopes the $10,000 reward being offered by the Sheriff's and Governor's office do just that.

"I don't even have to know who it is if they tell me where my baby's at. That's what I want to know," said Shirley Locke, Jennifer Powers' mother.

Her daughter, however, said she wants to know the full story behind what happened on July 12, 2008.

"I just want to sit in a room and talk to them. I just want to ask them what happened. I want to know everything. What pushed them to do that. What goes through their head," she said.

She hopes the person responsible realizes they robbed her whole family from many memories they should have shared together.

"I just want to know if that person knew that..If that person knew that person knew she wasn't going to be here to see me fall in love for the first time to see me go through my first heart break. You know it's just hard"

The Sheriff's office told us they believe Powers' may be a victim of a homicide.

If you now anything about what happened to Jennifer Powers you are urged to call investigator Ken Andrews -- (256) 533-8866.