Madison City Schools to have several options to pay for $113M in new schools

WAAY 31 dug deeper into Madison City and Madison City Schools to see how they plan to pay for several new schools.

Scroll for more content...

Earlier in the week, Superintendent Robby Parker presented to parents statistics showing the district will be over flowing by 2028, which means they need more space.

Parker is proposing $34 Million for a new elementary school, $61 Million for a new middle school, and 18 million to build additions to both high schools for a grand total of a $113 Million.

The district is also leaving it up to parents to decide if they want to build a new high school all together, instead of adding on to the two existing ones.

That would add another roughly $100 Million on to that total.

In the coming weeks a growth committee will present to the district and city three options to pay for all of that.

A sales tax increase, an ad valorem tax increase, or trying to find a wealthy donor to foot the bill.

That last option is most appealing to Lori Stull who is a parent of a 4th grader in the district.

"Obviously we always want somebody to be able to help us who has lots and lots of money and if that person shows up we're going to be thrilled," said Stull.

If that doesn't happen the other options will have to be pursued.

Michael Potter is a former Madison City Councilman and the Co-Chair of the growth committee.

He said the committee is still crunching the numbers on how much would be needed if the sales tax increase route is taken, but he told WAAY 31 that option has it's downfalls.

"If you make sales taxes too high you lose money, people would go to huntsville and so we don't get the benefit of that," said Potter.

The other option is the ad valorem tax increase, which is an increase on your property taxes.

It would take roughly two years to go through the legislative process to get one approved by a vote of the people, but Potter tells WAAY 31 the district would need either an 11 or 12 million ad valorem tax to cover the cost of the districts growth.

"11 mills worth of ad valorem tax on a $300,000 is about $27-$30 a month," said Potter.

Stull is on the fence about which option is better.

"It's six and one half dozen of the other. I really don't have an opinion one way or the other. I'm going to pay it whatever they decide to do, because I'm not leavin,'" said Stull.

She still has hope for the weathly donar option.

"Aside from that happening we'll have to take the brunt of it. We have to educate our kids. We just have to," said Stull.

Again, these are just options.

Potter said the growth committee would like to present the final report to the district and city by easter.

The district has already said they plan on having several public hearings with parents in February to get an idea of what parents want.