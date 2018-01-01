Madison City Schools prepare for growth with incoming Toyota-Mazda plant

On Wednesday, WAAY 31 sat down with Madison City Schools to learn more about how they were preparing for the growth that will come to the school system as more families move to the area for jobs with Toyota-Mazda.

"We're going to need new schools in five years, much less 10," said Madison City Schools Superintdent Robby Parker.

With the excitement circling around the new Toyota-Mazda plant coming to north Alabama -- with jobs, comes more people.

More people means more families and growing pains for local communities.

One of the communities that likely will face growth related to the Toyota-Mazda plant is the City of Madison and its school system.

"We're going to be close to 14 thousand students in 10 years," Parker said.

We asked the school district how they're preparing for the much-anticipated growth.

"We've got a growth commission within the City of Madison and will be presenting data to them in a week," Parker said.

The district says they would have had to build new schools regardless of whether or not the plant came to the area, but with it coming to north Alabama, they're on high alert for their growing community and are excited about the changes.

The district said that the addition of this plant is also going to allow the curriculum to evolve in a way that helps continue to prepare students for plant and factory jobs if they decide to choose that path.

"Growth is what keeps our schools strong," Parker said.

Right now, the district says about 150 in a graduating class of 900 don't take the traditional route to college -- which would set them up perfectly for a job like this.