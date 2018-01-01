Madison City Schools looks to improve school safety

The Madison City School District wants to improve security by adding more School Resource Officers, installing security cameras, and hiring other staff.

Right now the district has 8 School Resource Officers spread out through the 13 schools.

"Right now we have two at bob jones and I know they're spread pretty thin," Said Michelle Mitchell.

Mitchell is a teacher at Bob Jones High School.

"If we had three we could spread that around a little bit more, so that would be awesome. That would help a lot with the different schools," said Mitchell.

Superintendent Robby Parker told WAAY 31 he wants to add 6 School Resource Officers, which would cost $233,000 a year.

The district is looking for grants and possible help from the Madison City Council to pay for the officers.

"We want to continue to make our schools safer and safer whatever it takes. I'll do whatever it takes to keep our kids safe," said Parker.

In addition to the officers the district also wants to add 10 more counselors.

Mitchell is also in support of that.

"As a teacher I could say, 'this kids really having a bad day. I need to send them up there and the chances of them being able to be seen would be a lot bigger and the counselors would be able to help a lot more kids in the long run," said Mitchell.

Superintendent Parker would like to see these 6 School Resource Officer positions and 10 counselor positions filled for the district by the start of school next August.

The district told WAAY 31 it would cost just under a million dollars to add all of the counselor and school resource officer positions.