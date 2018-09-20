Madison City Schools hosts Federal Impact Aid Kickoff

Today, Madison City Schools hosted the Federal Impact Aid Kickoff, along with the Garrison Commander of Redstone Arsenal.

Federal Impact Aid is money the government pays to school systems in lieu of property taxes, if a parent works on federal land. Madison City Schools has received more than $3 million in aid over the last decade.

Superintendents of Madison City, Madison County and Huntsville took part in the kickoff. Colonel Kelsey Smith said she wants to make sure parents fill the form out correctly to ensure them the money.

"It is absolutely important. Without filling out those forms, you cannot guarantee that your child's education is appropriately paid for by the federal government," Smith said.

The students should be given the form at their school, and if not, officials advise to contact their school leader.