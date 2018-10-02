Madison City Schools Superintendent holds community meeting

Wednesday night, a community meeting will be held with Madison City Schools Superintendent, Robby Parker, where he will take questions and suggestions about his proposed strategic plan for the district.

It was just a few weeks ago when Parker presented his plan to tackle growth in the district during its 20-year anniversary celebration.

Right now, the plan includes building two new schools, valued at more than $80 million dollars, adding onto the two current high schools, an estimated $18 million cost, plus adding more school resource officers and mental health counselors to be fully staffed.

The proposed plan also included converting West Madison Elementary School to a Pre-K Center, able to serve all of those in Madison. The plan would be completed in the next three to five years.

Parker has suggested a 12-mil property tax increase to help pay for the plan. For example, the hike would add $120 in property tax yearly per $100,000 home value. The average cost of a home in Madison is $211,800, according to school officials, with the $12 million property tax increase, a homeowner would pay $254.16 yearly.

Parker says the new schools and expansions are needed in order to accommodate the continual growth.

"Since May 22nd last year until today, we have grown 428 students and that's unsustainable. We don't have anywhere to put them. We are reacting to the growth, and we know more growth is coming," said Parker.

The meeting Wednesday will be at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Horizon Elementary. A second community meeting is also scheduled for October 23rd at Heritage Elementary.