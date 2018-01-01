Madison City School students discuss safety plan with superintendent

A group of Madison City school students are working to keep their fellow students safe.

WAAY 31 learned the group took their ideas on how to keep the school safe straight to the superintendent.

"I heard about the shooting down in parkland and it made me very sad. So I thought about it and I thought about it and I thought I should do something about this to keep my whole school," said Olivia Jose a 5th grader at Rainbow Elementary school.

She told us she's thinking about what she and her friends could do to help.

The students sent an email to Superintendent Robby Parker about a safety plan, and he set up a meeting to talk about it with them the next day.

"I walked down the hall and Olivia approached me and said Mr. Givens, Mr. Givens!! Mr. Parker is coming to our school tomorrow at 11 a.m. to talk to me," said Brian Givens the principal.

The school principal explained that's the first he heard of the meeting, and listened to his passionate students present their plan to Robby Parker.

"I think school safety is important to not only keep my life but other lives alive," said 5th grader Jiselle White.

The plan includes adding a school resource officer to every school in the city and locking and closing all classroom doors.

The students told me they think safety goes beyond just locking doors, and includes putting a stop to bullying.

"I don't like being treated bad other people don't like being treated badly..So if we just have that nothing will happen," said 5th grader Stuart Walker.