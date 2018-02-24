Madison City Schools face possible rezoning

A handful of parents have contacted WAAY 31 concerning the possibility of Madison City School rezoning next year.

Scroll for more content...

Superintendent Robby Parker told WAAY 31, he understands parents concerns but rezoning is in the district's DNA.

"One reason we continually rezone is we do not want to have have and have not schools," said Parker.

Parents living in the Foxfield neighborhood told WAAY 31, this would be the fifth time their neighborhood has been rezoned in the past 10 years.

Parent, Matt Smith said, "near discrimination against our community. They are verbally telling us they are using our community to balance to socioeconomic balance in the community."

Parents told us, they want Madison City Schools to be successful but they don't think it's fair their students have to suffer.

Superintendent Parker also told WAAY 31, if the plan is approved, any child that is already in the seventh grade that lives in the area being rezoned will be grandfathered into the current zoning. Younger students would start attending a new school next year.

The school district is holding a meeting next Thursday, Mar. 1 to discuss the plan.