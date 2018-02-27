Madison City Council approves three items on agenda

The city of Madison is tying up lose ends to finance an $46 million dollar baseball stadium.

The Madison City Council approved three measures Monday on their checklist to get the Mobile BayBears relocated to Madison by 2020.

Council approved:

- Validating the financing process to kickstart the financing process for the $46.4 million--7,000 seat multi-purpose venue.

- Authorizing the property agreement to takeover ownership of land being donated for the stadium.

- Authorizing a venue development agreement with BallCorps, LLC. to finalize who makes what decision when construction begins

Council did table amending the funding agreement for Town Madison, which would have upped the infrastructure budget from $22 million to $40 million to help fast track the I-565 interchange project.

Although the city council is working hard to get the deal signed and sealed not all Madison residents think bringing the BayBears to Huntsville is a good idea.

Madison resident, Margret Daily said, "I really feel that the city has gone a little bit too far and I think the risk is too great."

WAAY 31 attempted to get a copy of the finalized agreement between the city and team owner, but city leadeers said will holding off on releasing the document, because "certain terms of the agreement are still open and pending final resolution."

"The best way to increase our chances of a profit in the town of Madison is to avoid building a stadium," said another resident Mike Callahan.

Council President Tommy Overcash said, "some folks would like to see more details and sometimes you just don't get that, you know, as some processes you know you have to except a little bit of risk. Or you can study the problem to death if you want to."

The council discussed some contingencies that would allow both parties to opt out of the agreement if needed.

Another contingency is BallCorps LLC getting final approval from Minor League baseball and the Southern League in order to move the team.

However, the owner is confident they will receive approval.