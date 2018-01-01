Madison Academy grad competing for starting RT spot at Auburn

It's taken some time but Madison Academy grad Austin Troxell is healthy and showing the Auburn coaching staff what he can do in spring ball.

Following two ACL tears in his right knee in high school, Troxell is now battling it out with fellow redshirt freshman Calvin Ashley for the starting job at right tackle as the Tigers look to replace Darius James.

"I feel like both of those guys are great competitors," left guard Marquel Harrell said. "I like the way they get after it. They just push each other because at the end of the day when we go out there versus Washington, we're only going to have five offensive linemen, and we only have one right tackle when we go out there. Those guys are going to get the best out of each other and continue to push."

Even though neither player saw the field in 2017, throughout spring so far Ashley -- a former five-star prospect in Auburn's 2017 signing class -- has taken the bulk of the reps with the first-team offense and was listed as the backup at that position last season.

Troxell's redshirt in 2017 was expected after he suffered that second ACL tear to his right knee early on in his senior season which limited what he could do upon arriving at Auburn.

"I wasn't really sure about him at first just because he had the knee injury," right guard Mike Horton said. "He never really did much. He was always hurt. Now seeing him playing is good, I'm happy for him. He looks real good right now."