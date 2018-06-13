Clear

Maddox wants to debate Ivey in Governor's race

Maddox told The Associated Press after winning the Democratic nomination that he wants to debate Ivey and that Alabama voters deserve to hear from the candidates.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 2:53 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 2:54 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Democratic candidate for governor Walt Maddox wants to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey ahead of the November election.

Scroll for more content...

Maddox told The Associated Press after winning the Democratic nomination that he wants to debate Ivey and that Alabama voters deserve to hear from the candidates.

Maddox said people are interested in comparing "who is going to be best" to address the state's problems in health care, education and infrastructure.

Maddox campaign spokesman Chip Hill wrote Tuesday in a text message that Maddox looks forward to debating Ivey. An email message to Ivey's campaign was not immediately returned.

The incumbent governor, who was the front runner for the GOP nomination, did not debate Republican challengers during the primary.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events