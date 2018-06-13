Maddox wants to debate Ivey in Governor's race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Democratic candidate for governor Walt Maddox wants to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey ahead of the November election.
Maddox told The Associated Press after winning the Democratic nomination that he wants to debate Ivey and that Alabama voters deserve to hear from the candidates.
Maddox said people are interested in comparing "who is going to be best" to address the state's problems in health care, education and infrastructure.
Maddox campaign spokesman Chip Hill wrote Tuesday in a text message that Maddox looks forward to debating Ivey. An email message to Ivey's campaign was not immediately returned.
The incumbent governor, who was the front runner for the GOP nomination, did not debate Republican challengers during the primary.
