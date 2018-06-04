Lt. Gov. race is just as important as Governor's race, voters say

We’re just two days away from Alabama's primaries and some voters say they’re paying more attention to the race for Lt. Governor.

WAAY 31 spoke with those voters and found out why picking a Lt. Governor is more than an afterthought this time around.

“The lieutenant governor has the same powers as the governor, should something happen to the governor, so you need someone who’s going to do the right thing," said Ben Richman.

Richman says, while others may be focused on who they’re picking for governor in Tuesday's primaries, he’s thinking about the second in command. And he’s not the only one.

“The lieutenant governor’s position, I think, is important just like it would be, on a national stage, the vice president," said Shileshia Milligan. "You want your back-up to be just as capable as your primary person.”

Milligan says she wants someone she can trust in case the future governor is ever forced to leave office--the way Kay Ivey became governor after Robert Bentley resigned.

“With the Bentley situation, with any political candidate, you don’t want the incident of scandal," Milligan said. "But if there is something like that that comes up, you want somebody that can come in, that doesn’t have those kinds of skeletons in their closet.”

Voters say it’s also important to elect a reliable lieutenant governor if Kay Ivey wins the governor's race. That’s because she’s older than the other candidates, and they realize there’s a potential for health issues with Ivey or anyone else.

“With a candidate that’s older, you have to look at the possibility of, you know, whether there’s an illness or something happens, or something comes up where she’s not able to finish the job," Milligan said.

“Kay Ivey is older. There is a possibility that she may pass during her time in office," Richman said. "You need someone that has the energy and has the record to change things in Alabama.”

No matter the circumstances, voters say they just want the elected lieutenant governor to be someone who is in it for all the right reasons.

“You don’t want someone in there that will, basically, just be a figurehead, having other people how to do their job. You want someone who’s able to take charge if they need to," Milligan said.

If you’re planning to vote in Tuesday's primaries, your choices for Lt. Governor are republicans Twinkle Cavanaugh, Will Ainsworth, and Rusty Glover, as well as democrat Will Boyd.