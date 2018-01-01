Lows in the Upper 20s Prompt Freeze Warning Again

Unseasonably cold air is in place throughout the Tennessee Valley. As it continues to filter in from the north, lows will be well below average again tonight.

A clear sky and subfreezing temperatures have prompted another FREEZE WARNING which will take effect at 1 AM, lasting through 9 AM Wednesday. Wednesday morning will be the coldest of the week before temperatures rebound quite nicely on Thursday.

If you took measures to protect your plants and garden Monday night, you'll want to do the same again tonight. In addition, give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning to defrost your windshield if you don't have covered parking.