Long-time Red Cross volunteer now gets help as tornado victim

The daughter of the Executive Director of American Red Cross in Huntsville is now receiving help from the organization herself.

Scroll for more content...

Jayne Anderson is Director Khris Anderson’s 20-year-old daughter and is a student at Jacksonville State University, which was hit by an EF-3 tornado last Monday.

Jayne has been volunteering with the American Red Cross for years, but now that she’s a tornado victim, she’s on the receiving end.

“I never expected to be on the receiving end of this, but to get help and to see communities step in means so much to me as a student, to know that my school’s going to be okay," Jayne Anderson said.

As the daughter of the Huntsville Red Cross Executive Director, Jayne Anderson is a long-time Red Cross volunteer.

“Volunteering for every disaster that’s gone on in north Alabama, so I’ve seen what the Red Cross has done,” she said.

As a student at Jacksonville State University, she says the help she’s received after the tornado has made her gain a new kind of appreciation for the organization.

“To actually receive that reminds me why I loved it in the first place,” she said.

“It reinforces my love with the Red Cross," her mom, Khris Anderson added. "It reinforces the love that I have for our volunteers."

Jayne says her apartment building and the building where most of her classes were held were destroyed; but, luckily, her professors have been in contact with her.

“They’re working so hard to get the students caught back up and finished with class, because that’s the reason we’re there—for our education and for our future," Jayne said.

But she says she’ll miss the things she lost that can’t be replaced.

“It’s just silly things, like sentimental things, like the Grinch that mom was telling you about that I’ve had since I was a little girl," she said.

However, she believes the future for her school is a bright one.

“It’s been great to see everyone kind of step in and take control of rebuilding and making our school even better than it was before," Jayne said.

And she says the most important part is that no one was injured.

“One of the big things for me is that everybody’s okay and no one was there," she said. "Because if kids were there, and we hadn’t been on spring break, it would have been awful.”

Jayne says she’s hopeful her campus will be back to normal soon, and she wants to thank everyone for all of the help she and her classmates have received.

The campus is set to open back up within the next couple of weeks, and Red Cross officials want to remind any students who are currently in Huntsville and were affected by the tornado that they can call the Red Cross for help.