Locals react to President Trump's Immigration Plan

The ripple effect of President Trump's newly outlined plan for immigration is being felt across the country today.

The president laid out his four part plan in his first ever State of the Union Address.

WAAY 31 spoke with a woman today who deals with the immigration issue day in and day out right here in Huntsville, and we learned her thoughts about the president's plan.

Rosa Toussaint Ortiz was born in the Dominican Republic, and she was raised in Puerto Rico as an undocumented immigrant.

"I was hiding, I was lying, I was even telling people I was Puerto Rican, and it was very painful," Toussaint Ortiz said.

Now, she lives in Huntsville as a legal U.S. citizen, but she still remembers what it felt like to walk in an undocumented immigrant's shoes.

Toussaint Ortiz said that's what came to mind when she heard President Trump's plan for immigration during Tuesday night's State of the Union Address.

"Every time that he was talking about the undocumented he was talking about the gangs. I have not ever dealt with Hispanic gangs here. I deal with families, with children," Toussaint Ortiz said.

President Trump laid out his immigration plan in four parts.

The first offers a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants who were brought to America at a young age, over 12 years.

The second is fully securing the border with a wall.

The third is ending the visa lottery.

The fourth part of the plan would put hard limits on chain migration.

Toussaint Ortiz says that although immigration is a national concern, she tries to focus on the local impact.

"We are Huntsville, Alabama. We are not the nation, so we have to do, as the city, as much as we can to maintain peace and unity among those of us that live here."

WAAY 31 reached out to ten local people via social media today who expressed negative thoughts and opinions about illegal immigration and the DACA program on their Facebook accounts.

One person declined to talk with us, and the other nine have not responded.