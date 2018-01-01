Local women-owned businesses celebrated

Female business owners in Huntsville were celebrated in a big way on Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

Mayor Tommy Battle declared March 30th as "Women Owned Business Day,"

The Women's Business Council with the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosted "Women Who Lead: Women-Owned Business Celebration."

"People feel, 'wow if they made it, I can too' and it just gives them encouragement and uplifting," said Pammie Jimmar, with the chamber of commerce.

"We need to celebrate this not only every year but everyday. And I think women need to understand that if we're going to move forward, as a community we need to help each other,"said Janice Migliore, CEO of PALCO.

Kim Lewis was one of the five panelists. She owns PROJECTXYZ, an IT and engineering firm. Her company started with just one employee and since 2002, has grown to more than 50.

The path to success was not always an easy one for Lewis. She started her business as a single mom providing for her daughter.

"I think the biggest thing is having that drive to keep moving forward. There's things that are going to pop up as far as the business side, from person life, being a mom, but its finding that path that you need to go on to make the path a little bit easier for you to go forward," said Lewis.

Lewis hopes other women will see that success is possible, despite challenges.

"Just get out of your comfort zone and find a mentor," added Lewis.

The event was open to the public to attend.