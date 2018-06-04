Local wedding vendors respond to SCOTUS wedding cake ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States is backing a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

The baker said making a wedding cake for the couple would violate his religious beliefs, and in a 7-2 vote the court made it clear his first amendment rights are protected.

WAAY 31 called several wedding vendors in the area, including florists, photographers, bakers, and bridal shop owners.

Most of them did not want to talk to us about the ruling, but Rachel Stewart, owner of Rachel Ann Photos, told us her business is open to the public no matter who you are.

"We kind of operate our businesses on the golden rule principle," Stewart said.

Stewart told WAAY 31 she treats all of her clients how she would want to be treated.

"We all deserve to have those moments forever to share with our future families. That's what's important to us. That's what's important to our clients. Our clients kind of choose us based on that," Stewart said.

WAAY 31 asked Stewart what she would do if she ever found herself in Jack Phillips' shoes.

Phillips is the Colorado baker who turned down a same-sex couple's wedding cake request back in 2012 because making the cake would go against his Christian beliefs.

"I'm a Christian as well, but I personally believe that we should love each other," Stewart said.

She and Alix Morehouse, co-founder of Angel Squad, are on the same page.

"I'm personally a Christian. Should it be right for me to say the Angel Squad is only going to serve Christians?" Morehouse said.

Angel Squad is a support group based out of Huntsville that Morehouse said represents people who fall through the cracks, including members of the LGBTQ community.

Morehouse called today's supreme court decision discriminatory, and she said she believes it's going to eventually hurt more than just same-sex couples.

"As soon as you make it okay to discriminate against one group you go down this slippery slope where it's okay to pick and choose who you provide services to," Morehouse said.

WAAY 31 also reached out to a local law firm who told us they think this ruling is very case specific, and they do not think the ruling is going to change future decision making on gay rights or religious freedom.